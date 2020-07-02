Putin thanks Russian for passing reforms that let him extend rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Russians after a nationwide vote approved controversial constitutional reforms that allow him to extend his rule until 2036.

“Thank you very much for your support and trust,” Putin says in televised remarks after an announcement from Russia’s election commission that nearly 78 percent of voters had supported the amendments to the basic law.

Putin reiterates that the amendments were necessary as they “improve the political system and fortify social guarantees” as well as “strengthen sovereignty.”

He makes no mention of the fact that the changes also reset his constitutional term limit, allowing him to stay in the Kremlin for 12 more years after his current term expires in 2024.

— AFP