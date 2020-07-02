Shas leader says he made sure synagogues can keep packing them in

The Health Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office send out a statement laying out the new coronavirus restrictions, set to go into effect on Friday at 8 a.m.

The rules limit attendance at halls, bars, clubs and synagogues to 50 people.

Other gatherings in closed spaces are limited to 20 people.

They also announce increased enforcement of the rules on gatherings, and say ministers voted to support economic help for affected populations.

The rules must still be voted on by the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.