Likud MK says Joint List head should have to quarantine over Ramallah visit

A Likud lawmaker is asking the Knesset’s Sergeant at Arms to ban Joint List leader Ayman Odeh from the parliament building due to his to trip to Ramallah to attend a Palestinian interfactional meeting.

Keti Shitrit says Odeh should have to 14-day quarantine because he was in the Palestinian Authority, claiming that the Health Ministry’s own guidelines require that of anyone who visits the PA, though no such rule is spelled out or enforced.

She notes that Israel had told German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that he would need to quarantine for 14 days if he went to Ramallah and tried to re-enter Israel.

Palestinian workers and others regularly enter Israel without being required to quarantine for two weeks.