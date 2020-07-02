Edelstein: Contact tracing efforts ‘not ideal’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that there has been a 50 percent rise in serious COVID-19 cases since the start of the week, pushing back against those who say there are not many serious cases.

‘We need to return to restrictive policies in order to flatten the curve,” he says, adding that it’s easier to do nothing, but they cannot be idle.

He says event halls, bars and clubs will be limited to 50 people inside, other gatherings will be limited to 20 people.

“The biggest infection vector comes from gatherings in closed places,” he says.