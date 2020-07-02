Bennett: I’m not surprised annexation didn’t happen

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, a prominent annexation advocate, says he is not surprised that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to advance his plans to annex parts of the West Bank by yesterday’s self-imposed start date of July 1.

“I was not surprised that nothing happened in terms of annexation. The more talk there is, the less action,” Bennett tells Army Radio in an interview.

Netanyahu says he will continue talks on annexation with both US and Israeli officials in the coming days.