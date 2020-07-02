Final vote result shows big majority for Putin reforms

Russians have overwhelmingly backed constitutional reforms that will allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule, the county’s Central Elections Commission saays, confirming the final result.

With all votes counted, the CEC says 77.92 percent of voters had backed the reforms, with turnout of about 65 percent.

Russians began voting last week on the package of constitutional changes proposed by Putin, including a reset of presidential term limits allowing him to run twice again after his current six-year term ends in 2024.

Other amendments will strengthen presidential and parliamentary powers, enshrine traditional values including an effective ban on gay marriage and guarantee better minimum wages and pensions.

Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny described early results showing Russians’ strong backing for the reforms as a “huge lie” that didn’t reflect reality.

— AFP