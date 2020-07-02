Anti-corruption group petitions High Court to block tax break for PM

The Movement for Quality Government petitions the High Court to block the government’s recent controversial decision to hand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retroactive tax breaks for his and his family’s personal expenses.

“The decision is extremely unreasonable, as a retroactive and personal decision that violates the principle of equality, without any factual infrastructure and proper discussion, and in the absence of any justification,” the anti-corruption group writes in its petition.

The Knesset Finance Committee last week voted to approve retroactive tax benefits covering the cost of income tax Netanyahu owes due to upgrades to his vehicle, renovations at his private home in Caesarea, and other expenses dating back to 2009. They are worth an estimated NIS 1 million (some $270,000).