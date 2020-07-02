Official figures show job market crash in April

Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics shows that the job market contracted by 27 percent from March to April, confirming the devastating effects of the nationwide lockdown.

The CBS says there were 2.6 million jobs in April, 1 million fewer than in March, when the government began to place restrictions on movement. It says the food and hospitality industry was the worst hit, contracting by over 75%.

The numbers track with data from the National Insurance Institute, which reported over 1 million new unemployed during the lockdown.

The CBS says it expects May numbers to show an 80% rebound in employment figures.

The CBS also reports that the average wage rose sharply in April to NIS 12,498. It surmises that the leap was artificially caused by many low-paying jobs having left the marketplace over the month, driving the average up, but not actual wages.