Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Daniel Omansky, 14, named as Israeli killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv
Daniel Omansky, 14, is named as the Israeli killed this morning in a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv and the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Center for Israelis in distress abroad are in touch with the family of the victim and are ready to assist them with whatever they need, the Foreign Ministry said earlier.
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