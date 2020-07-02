Health Ministry: 966 new virus cases in last 24 hours

The Health Ministry records an increase of 966 new cases since yesterday morning, almost matching the record of the number of new daily cases in 24 hours.

Last night, 980 new cases had been recorded since the previous night.

There are now 8,647 active cases in Israel.

The ministry says the number of patients in serious condition is up to 59, one more than last night, and the number of people on ventilators has gone down by one to 24.

The death toll has gone up by three to 324.