Iran threatens Israel and the US after enigmatic fire at nuclear site

Iran is threatening Israel after a fire at the Natanz nuclear facility, the latest unexplained accident to strike the regime in recent weeks.

An editorial in state news agency IRNA warns that “if there are signs of hostile countries crossing Iran’s red lines in any way, especially the Zionist regime and the United States, Iran’s strategy to confront the new situation must be fundamentally reconsidered.”

Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and former Iran analyst for the prime minister’s office, says he does not know if there is an active sabotage campaign targeting Tehran. However, he says the series of explosions in Iran feel like “more than a coincidence.”

“Theoretically speaking, Israel, the US and others have an interest to stop this Iran nuclear clock or at least show Iran there’s a price in going that way,” he says. “If Iran won’t stop, we might see more accidents in Iran.”

