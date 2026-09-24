WATCH: Palestinian Authority President Abbas addresses UN General Assembly via video

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks via prerecorded video at the UN General Assembly.

He speaks via video because he was not allowed by the US to travel to the UN General Assembly.

His speech comes amid an uptick in violence in the West Bank, where the PA is based, with multiple recent violent Palestinian attacks on Israelis, including a car-ramming yesterday that seriously injured IDF reservist Neria Leiter, the son of Israel’s envoy to the US.

There have also been near-daily incidents of settler violence and harassment in the territory.

This is Abbas’s first address to the UN since a ceasefire was announced in Gaza last October. Gaza is now split between Israeli and Hamas control.

Watch the address here: