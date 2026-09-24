IDF issues rare contradiction of police after they reported finding tunnel route in West Bank

The Israeli military accuses the Israel Police of publishing “irresponsible statements” after police said they had found a tunnel route in the West Bank city of Qalqilya yesterday.

Yesterday, police announced that they had located a 25-meter (82 feet) deep tunnel in Qalqilya, with weapons inside, along with “the start of an excavation of another tunnel.”

During the operation, four suspects were detained, police said, without mentioning any involvement of the IDF in the raid.

The IDF says that “contrary to official and irresponsible statements that emerged on the matter, following an examination of the shafts, the presence of a tunnel route was ruled out.”

The military says the two shafts were approximately 12 meters deep, not 25, and that “it was also determined that the shafts were not located in proximity to the area of the security barrier” near the West Bank border.

The weapons found by the forces, including IDF troops, were located “near the shafts,” the army adds, and not in them.