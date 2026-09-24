Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

IDF issues rare contradiction of police after they reported finding tunnel route in West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF troops of the Yahalom combat engineering unit operate in a shaft in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, September 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF troops of the Yahalom combat engineering unit operate in a shaft in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, September 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli military accuses the Israel Police of publishing “irresponsible statements” after police said they had found a tunnel route in the West Bank city of Qalqilya yesterday.

Yesterday, police announced that they had located a 25-meter (82 feet) deep tunnel in Qalqilya, with weapons inside, along with “the start of an excavation of another tunnel.”

During the operation, four suspects were detained, police said, without mentioning any involvement of the IDF in the raid.

The IDF says that “contrary to official and irresponsible statements that emerged on the matter, following an examination of the shafts, the presence of a tunnel route was ruled out.”

The military says the two shafts were approximately 12 meters deep, not 25, and that “it was also determined that the shafts were not located in proximity to the area of the security barrier” near the West Bank border.

The weapons found by the forces, including IDF troops, were located “near the shafts,” the army adds, and not in them.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.