Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Police say they discovered tunnel storing firearms in West Bank’s Qalqilya; four arrested

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:12 pm
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The opening of a tunnel in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, in a photo published by police on September 23, 2026. (Israel Police)
The opening of a tunnel in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, in a photo published by police on September 23, 2026. (Israel Police)

Police say they discovered a tunnel storing guns and ammunition in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, which abuts the territory’s border with Israel.

Four suspects were arrested on the scene and taken for interrogation, police say.

The tunnel is about 25 meters (82 feet) deep and is still under construction, police say, adding that officers also discovered “the start of an excavation of another tunnel.”

The equipment in the tunnel included an M16 assault rifle, a sniper rifle and material to produce explosives, according to police.

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