Social workers demonstrate across the country, threaten strike next week

Hundreds of social workers are demonstrating at dozens of junctions around the country in protest to what they say is an unreasonable workload, poor wages, and the constant danger of violence.

During the latest in a series of protest rallies, the social workers are reiterating their threat from earlier in the week to call a total strike of their services next Monday

Demonstrations are being held in various cities including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa.

In Tel Aviv dozens of social workers blocked the key Azrieli Junction in the city for about an hour. Israel Police said in a statement it was working to keep traffic flowing. There are no reports of arrests at any of the demonstrations.