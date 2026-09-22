Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Trump claims Iran is ‘talking to us even today’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
NEW YORK — US President Donald Trump claims that the US has been talking to Iran today, again insisting that a deal is going to be made to end the ongoing conflict.
“I think that a settlement is going to be reached. They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us even today… The relationship is developing,” Trump tells reporters during his meeting on the sidelines of the UN with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
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