Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump claims Iran is ‘talking to us even today’

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:39 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 22, 2026. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
US President Donald Trump meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 22, 2026. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — US President Donald Trump claims that the US has been talking to Iran today, again insisting that a deal is going to be made to end the ongoing conflict.

“I think that a settlement is going to be reached. They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us even today… The relationship is developing,” Trump tells reporters during his meeting on the sidelines of the UN with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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