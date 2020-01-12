Iran anti-regime protesters return to the streets

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top Guards commander briefs parliament a day after the armed forces said a Ukrainian airliner was shot down in error in an admission that sparked an angry demonstration.

This morning, the day after the rally at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University, tensions appear to be mounting again on the streets of the capital, with a heavy police presence notably around the iconic Azadi Square south of the city center.

Riot police armed with water cannons and batons are seen at Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran universities as well as Enqelab Square. Around 50 Basij militiamen brandishing paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities, are also seen near Amir Kabir.

The military acknowledged Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was mistakenly shot down Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, after denying for days Western claims it was downed by a missile.

— AFP