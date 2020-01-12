The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iran anti-regime protesters return to the streets
Some of the anti-regime protests have renewed in Iran, according to local media and Iranians sharing footage online.
دانشگاه شهید بهشتی، ۲۲دی۹۸ pic.twitter.com/GO3TCQadPl
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Protests erupted yesterday after Iran admitted it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, including many Ukrainians, Canadians and Iranians.
Today, the crowd in an Iranian university refused to trample US and Israel flag #LoveBeyondFlags. These IR ideologies, like forced hijab, are falling one by one. pic.twitter.com/spxEI9DRv4
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Top Iran Guard briefs parliament over downed jet after protest
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top Guards commander briefs parliament a day after the armed forces said a Ukrainian airliner was shot down in error in an admission that sparked an angry demonstration.
This morning, the day after the rally at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University, tensions appear to be mounting again on the streets of the capital, with a heavy police presence notably around the iconic Azadi Square south of the city center.
Riot police armed with water cannons and batons are seen at Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran universities as well as Enqelab Square. Around 50 Basij militiamen brandishing paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities, are also seen near Amir Kabir.
The military acknowledged Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was mistakenly shot down Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, after denying for days Western claims it was downed by a missile.
— AFP
Historic first Jewish circumcision ceremony held in Abu Dhabi
In a historic first, a brit, or circumcision ceremony, for a Jewish infant takes place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The ceremony is overseen by a Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, from Berlin.
The family of the baby, who had lived in Berlin for a while, is not identified in media reports.
A small Jewish community lives in the UAE, but its presence only became public this year as the governments of the various emirates, especially Abu Dhabi and Dubai, are trying to show themselves as hubs of international commerce and religious tolerance. The UAE has also grown closer to Israel in recent years amid a shared threat from Iran.
Abu Dhabi is currently constructing the first official synagogue in the emirate, slated to be completed within two years.
