The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Iran opposition figure goes on trial — report
An Iranian opposition figure who had been living in exile before being arrested in a Revolutionary Guards operation has gone on trial in Tehran, Fars news agency says.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Ruhollah Zam in October, describing him as a “counterrevolutionary” who was “directed by France’s intelligence service.” It did not specify where he was arrested.
Zam, who reportedly lived in Paris, ran a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Amadnews. He is accused by authorities of playing an active role in anti-government protests sparked by economic hardship during the winter of 2017-18.
Iranian regime's agents have kidnapped & captured Ruhollah Zam, an exiled Iranian journalist.
Zam exposed the evil secrets of the Iran regime since his father is a Shiite cleric who worked for the regime in the 1980s.
We need more heroes like Ruhollah Zam. #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/BXlf7CE81I
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 15, 2019
Telegram shut down Amadnews in 2018 after Iran demanded it remove the account for inciting an “armed uprising.”
At a court hearing, the prosecution read Zam’s indictment containing 15 counts, says Fars, which is close to ultra-conservatives.
Iranian state television announces meanwhile that it will broadcast a “documentary” about Zam this evening.
Amnesty International has repeatedly called on Iran to stop broadcasting videos of “confessions” by suspects, saying they “violate the defendants’ rights.”
— AFP
Australian parliament to call for extradition of Leifer in child sex abuse cases
The Australian Parliament is expected to pass a motion calling for Israel to immediately extradite a former school principal wanted on dozens of charges of child sex abuse.
The motion has been introduced by lawmakers from both the government and opposition in the House of Representatives and increases pressure on Israel to end a legal wrangle over Israeli-Australian dual citizen Malka Leifer that has drawn out over six years.
Several government and opposition lawmakers have argued in favor of the motion, but the vote will be held at a later date. No lawmaker has spoken against the motion.
“I say to anyone, both in Australia and Israel, that anyone who is assisting further delays is choosing to help an adult evade consequences after they’ve robbed children of innocence and dignity,” Josh Burns, an opposition lawmaker who proposed the motion with government lawmaker Dave Sharma, tells Parliament.
“Anyone who who is helping Leifer should be held to account as well,” he adds.
— AP
Russian-backed Syria offensive displaced close to 700,000 since December — UN
A Russia-backed regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria has displaced close to 700,000 people since December, the United Nations tells AFP.
The violence in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo has displaced 689,000 people, says David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nation’s humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.
— AFP
Israeli woman on Japanese cruise ship suspected to have coronavirus
An Israeli woman with a fever on board a quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast is awaiting the results of a test for coronovirus, Hebrew-language media reports.
The woman is not named. Eight to 14 Israelis are believed to be on the vessel.
National Japanese broadcaster NHK reported earlier today that around 60 more people on board the quarantined Diamond Princess moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.
comments