Iran summons Pakistan envoy over suicide bombing

Assad: US-backed forces in Syria ‘shouldn’t bet on’ American protection
Syrian President Bashar Assad says only the Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria.
In a speech in the Syrian capital Damascus, he appears to be referring to US-allied Kurdish groups, which fear a Turkish assault once American troops withdraw from northeastern Syria.
Assad says any foreign troops in Syria will be dealt with as occupation forces.
He doesn’t specifically mention the planned withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from northern Syria but says that “no one should bet on protection from the Americans.” He suggests the Syrian army will return to the area after the American troop pullout.
“Every inch of Syria will be liberated, and any intruder is an enemy,” he said.
— AP
Poland confirms PM not coming to summit in Israel
The Polish Embassy has confirmed to The Times of Israel that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will not attend the V4 summit in Jerusalem scheduled for later this week.
The wPolityce news website reports that in a phone conversation Sunday, Morawiecki informed Netanyahu that he would not attend the summit.
The site reports that the conversation between the two was positive nonetheless.
The summit is slated to take place Tuesday morning at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.
The Prime Minister’s Office refuses to comment.
Zarif: European mechanism to skirt US sanctions not enough to save nuke deal
Iran’s foreign minister says European nations need to do more than talk if they want to preserve a deal meant to keep Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the treaty.
Mohammad Javad Zarif tells the Munich Security Conference that a barter-type system known as INSTEX set up last month by France, Germany and Britain to allow businesses to skirt direct financial transactions with Iran, and thereby evade possible US sanctions, is not enough.
Zarif says “INSTEX falls short of the commitments by the (European countries) to save the nuclear deal. Europe needs to be willing to get wet if it wants to swim against a dangerous tide of US unilateralism.”
— AP
Polish PM skipping Jerusalem summit over Netanyahu Holocaust remarks — report
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has reportedly pulled out of a high-level European summit hosted by Israel this week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to point at Polish cooperation with the Nazi regime during WWII.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will attend the meeting of the so-called Visegrad group in Jerusalem on February 18-19.
During a visit to Warsaw last week, Netanyahu told journalists that “Poles cooperated with the Nazis” — wording suggesting that some Poles during the German occupation of Poland took part in killing Jews.
However, some reports quoted him as saying “the Poles,” which could be taken as blaming the entire Polish nation, and the Jerusalem Post initially misquoted him saying the “Polish nation.”
The matter threatened to spark another major spat between the two countries, which clashed last year over a new Polish law that made it illegal to blame the Polish nation for collaboration in the Holocaust.
— with AP
Iran summons Pakistan envoy over suicide bombing
Iran’s foreign ministry summons the Pakistani ambassador after Tehran accused Islamabad of harboring a jihadist group behind a deadly suicide attack on security forces.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects Pakistan’s government and army to seriously confront … the terrorist groups active on its border with Iran,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.
An Iranian official at the ministry called on Pakistan to quickly take the necessary steps for the identification and arrest of the attack’s perpetrators.
The suicide bombing last week killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards traveling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.
— AFP
Bar Refaeli’s father convicted of threatening deputy mayor
The father of Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli is convicted of threatening the deputy mayor of Hod Hasharon during a road rage incident last year.
The Kfar Saba Magistrate court sentences Rafi Refali to three months’ probation for the altercation with Yoav Rozen in August.
“I’m shocked. We will be appealing,” Refali says after the hearing, according to the Ynet news site. Refali claims that police are harassing him because they failed to pin an earlier assault on him.
Katz calls appointment as interim FM a ‘moving moment’
Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz calls his appointment as interim foreign minister a “moving moment.”
“Together with the prime minister we will continue to advance and lead Israel’s foreign policy to further achievements,” Katz says in a statement
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped Katz to be foreign minister until the April 9 elections. The move follows court challenges arguing Netanyahu — who is also health and defense minister — has taken on too many governmental portfolios.
Katz is currently transportation and intelligence minister.
— with agencies
IDF suspends commander whose soldiers beat Palestinian detainees
The commanding officer of a group of soldiers charged with beating two Palestinian prisoners last month has been indicted with failure to prevent a crime, negligent assault and conduct unbecoming of an officer, the army says.
According to the military, the lieutenant “saw that his soldiers were acting very violently toward Palestinian prisoners, while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, and nevertheless failed to prevent them from continuing to strike the prisoners.”
The lieutenant is not suspected of having beaten the prisoners.
He has been suspended from his position, the army says.
The military says the lieutenant failed to “fulfill his duty and command responsibility as an officer and commander of the troops.”
The five soldiers allegedly involved in the abuse of the prisoners, which resulted in one of the Palestinian suspects being hospitalized for several days, were indicted on January 31.
— Judah Ari Gross
