Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said to meet parliament speaker Ghalibaf to discuss US-Israeli war

By Reuters Today, 7:07 pm
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has met parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Ghalibaf and reviewed developments in the US-Israeli war, the state broadcaster IRIB reports.

Khamenei, who senior sources have said suffered facial disfigurement and other injuries in an airstrike, has not been seen in public since he was appointed supreme leader on March 8.

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