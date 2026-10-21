Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said to meet parliament speaker Ghalibaf to discuss US-Israeli war
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has met parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Ghalibaf and reviewed developments in the US-Israeli war, the state broadcaster IRIB reports.
Khamenei, who senior sources have said suffered facial disfigurement and other injuries in an airstrike, has not been seen in public since he was appointed supreme leader on March 8.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Israel accuses Lander of ‘harvesting headlines’ after his detention while accompanying West Bank olive harvest
- Liberal US Jewish denominations condemn Israel’s detention of activists accompanying Palestinian olive harvest
- Suspect in weekend settler attacks was detained last year for running over Palestinian with ATV, but never charged
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