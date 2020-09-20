Iran’s Zarif lashes out at Pompeo over UN sanctions declaration

Police are preparing for the possibility that Israelis will try to exploit the exemption for protesting in the national lockdown rules that took effect on Friday to get around restrictions on movement.

“We are well aware there will be those who try to take advantage of the various exceptions to return home after not being at home for the [Rosh Hashanah] holiday,” a police source tells Haaretz. “Whoever wants can bypass the regulations, but we expect responsibility from the public.”

The newspaper said police intend to question drivers at checkpoints around the country when the Jewish New Year ends this evening and fine those who didn’t spend Rosh Hashanah at home.

Additionally, police are gearing up for the weekly protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, which will take place this evening despite the lockdown.

Hundreds of officers and water cannons are already deployed in the area of the Prime Minister’s Residence, according to the Kan public broadcaster.