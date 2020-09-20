The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iran’s Zarif lashes out at Pompeo over UN sanctions declaration
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashes out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for asserting UN sanctions on Iran were back in force, in a move disputed by other Security Council members.
“The world says NO Security Council sanctions were restored,” Zarif writes on Twitter.
“But Mr. ‘We lied, We cheated, We stole’ threatens to punish a world that refuses to live in his parallel universe,” he adds.
Police said expecting some Israelis may use protest exemption to bypass lockdown
Police are preparing for the possibility that Israelis will try to exploit the exemption for protesting in the national lockdown rules that took effect on Friday to get around restrictions on movement.
“We are well aware there will be those who try to take advantage of the various exceptions to return home after not being at home for the [Rosh Hashanah] holiday,” a police source tells Haaretz. “Whoever wants can bypass the regulations, but we expect responsibility from the public.”
The newspaper said police intend to question drivers at checkpoints around the country when the Jewish New Year ends this evening and fine those who didn’t spend Rosh Hashanah at home.
Additionally, police are gearing up for the weekly protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, which will take place this evening despite the lockdown.
Hundreds of officers and water cannons are already deployed in the area of the Prime Minister’s Residence, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Hundreds protest in Germany against virus restrictions
DUESSELDORF, Germany — Hundreds of people demonstrate in downtown Duesseldorf against government coronavirus restrictions and in support of a host of other causes.
People wave signs with slogans like “end to panic, corona pandemic is a lie” and “corona rebels” as songs decrying coronavirus restrictions are played.
They chant “free Julian Assange” along with one speaker, and form a “W” — symbolizing “we all” — with their hands, which they raise over their heads as the theme to Chariots of Fire played.
No masks are to be seen, aside from on journalists covering the rally, and a few children mingled among the crowd.
Before breaking away to walk along a route through the western city, the crowd sways to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and a man in a Superman costume sings along.
Police report no incidents.
— AP
