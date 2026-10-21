Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Israel condemns Libya’s approval of maritime agreement with Turkey

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:58 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Israel “strongly condemns” Libya’s eastern parliament’s approval yesterday of a maritime boundaries deal with Turkey.

“This agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of our close allies in the region. Regretfully, once again we see Turkey working to destabilise the east Mediterranean region,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

Greece swiftly condemned the move yesterday, calling it a violation of international law, as did the European Union. Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have long opposed the deal, which they see as infringing on their own maritime claims.

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