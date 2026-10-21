Israel condemns Libya’s approval of maritime agreement with Turkey
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Israel “strongly condemns” Libya’s eastern parliament’s approval yesterday of a maritime boundaries deal with Turkey.
“This agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of our close allies in the region. Regretfully, once again we see Turkey working to destabilise the east Mediterranean region,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.
Israel strongly condemns the decision of the Libyan House of Representatives to ratify the Maritime Jurisdiction Memorandum between Turkey and Libya.
This agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of our close allies in the region.
Regretfully, once again we see Turkey…
— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 21, 2026
Greece swiftly condemned the move yesterday, calling it a violation of international law, as did the European Union. Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have long opposed the deal, which they see as infringing on their own maritime claims.
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