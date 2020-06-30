Israel left off EU list of safe zone countries

As expected, Israel has been left off a list of nations allowed to visit the EU, for at least the next two weeks.

Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.

Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU’s 27 members and four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers. The list is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added and some even dropping off depending on whether they are keeping the disease under control.

— with AP