The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Israel opens UN digital conference on fighting coronavirus with technology
Gantz appoints Meirav Cohen as Minister of Social Equality
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has appointed Meirav Cohen as Minister of Social Equality with reponsibility for the Holocaust Survivors Rights Authority.
Michael Biton will serve as a minister within the Defense Ministry responsible for civil issues such as the readiness of the Home Front .
Hundreds protest killing of assailant outside Sheba Hospital
Hundreds of Arab Israelis hold a protest in the Wadi Ara area after Mustafa Yunes, 26, of the northern Arab town of Arara, was shot dead yesterday outside Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.
Dozens of police prevent the protesters from going out to the main road.
Younes was shot after pulling a knife on a security guard outside the hospital.
Report – Gantz turns down Netanyahu request to postpone swearing in ceremony
Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz has turned down a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of the national unity government until Sunday, Channel 12 reports.
According to the report, Netanyahu has not yet managed to reach agreements on ministerial appointments with just hours left until the swearing-in.
Netanyahu reportedly offers Gila Gamliel the position of minister of higher education, a new position that would split the Education Ministry, but the Likud MK is said to turn down the offer.
New protective measures introduced at Ben Gurion Airport
Passengers taking an El Al flight to London and Paris today were required to do so under new regulations that are being introduced ahead of a limiting opening up of the country’s skies. Passangers were required to present their passports and flight tickets and have their temperatures taken being allowed inside the arrival hall at Ben Gurion Airport.
Once inside the airport, passengers are now required to wear a band that identifies them as having been allowed in, and a protective mask.
Security and check-in counters now separate staff from passengers with a perspex barrier as required by coronavirus regulations.
“Our aim is to give people the confidence that it is safe to fly,” says Ben Gurion Airport general manager Shmuel Zakai.
In Iran, Nakba Day falls victim to coronavirus
Iran’s foreign ministry issues a scathing attack on Israel on the eve of Nakba Day (The Day of the Catastrophe), marked by Palestinians on the day after Israel’s Independence Day according to the Gregorian calendar.
International bodies, especially the United Nations, should “set the stage for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland,” the Iranian foreign ministry says in a statement.
President Hassan Rouhani says, “We must take steps to condemn the occupying Zionist Regime and support the oppressed people of Palestine by using various and more effective methods than in previous years.”
But, he notes, “while this day is important in condemning the occupying regime and supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, observing health protocols are also essential.”
West Bank vehicle ramming suspect dies of gunshot wounds
The driver who rammed his car into an IDF soldier in the southern West Bank has died of his wounds, the military says.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the driver accelerated as he drove his car toward a group of soldiers who were standing next to a military post outside the Negohot settlement.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, struck one of the soldiers, wounding him moderately-to-seriously, before another serviceman opened fire at the car, killing the assailant, an army spokesperson said.
The driver has been taken to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
The incident took place on the eve of Nakba day, which Palestinians mark tomorrow May 15, the day after the Gregorian calendar date of Israel’s Independence Day.
— Judah Ari Gross
Blue and White’s Yizhar Shai to head Science and Technology Ministry
Blue and White MK Yizhar Shai will head the Science and Technology Ministry in the new government, the party says.
Victim in apparent ramming rushed to Beersheba hospital
The Magen David Adom ambulance service downgrades the condition of a soldier who was hit by a car in a suspected ramming attack to moderate-to-serious.
“When we arrived at the scene, we joined up with an IDF medical team who was giving medical treatment to the young man who was injured by the car. We quickly put him in our intensive care ambulance and took him to the hospital fully conscious and in stable condition,” a medic says.
The soldier is being taken to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center.
— Judah Ari Gross
Soldier moderately hurt in suspected West Bank ramming attack, driver shot
A short time ago a car rammed into a soldier, moderately injuring him, in the southern West Bank, a spokesperson for a nearby settlement regional council says.
The driver was “neutralized,” the military says, indicating he was shot. His condition is not immediately known.
The Magen David Adom says the serviceman is roughly 20 years old and is fully conscious, with injuries to his extremities.
The incident took place near the settlement of Negohot, in the South Hebron Hills region.
— with Judah Ari Gross
PM now offering Peretz new ‘settlement ministry’ instead of Jerusalem affairs
After getting him to burn his bridges with Yamina in exchange for receiving the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now apparently downgraded his offer.
Likud sources have told The Times of Israel that Netanyahu is suggesting Peretz get a newly created post of “minister for settlement affairs.”
This would apparently mean turning the Defense Ministry’s Settlement Division into an entire cabinet ministry, with questionable authority and budget.
According to Walla news, Peretz has refused the offer.
Ashkenazi is new foreign minister, Tamano-Shata to get immigration portfolio
More confirmations from Blue and White of previously widely reported information:
MK Gabi Askenazi, the former IDF chief of staff, will be the new foreign minister.
MK Pnina Tamano-Shata will be the minister for aliyah and immigrant absorption.
China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’
Beijing accuses the United States of smearing China after Washington alleged Chinese hackers were attempting to steal research on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The claims have added fuel to tensions between the global superpowers, who have traded barbs over the origin of the pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 people.
US authorities said Wednesday that Chinese hackers were trying to obtain coronavirus data on treatments and vaccines, warning the effort involved Chinese government-affiliated groups and others.
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such smearing,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tells a press briefing. “Judging from past records, the US has carried out the largest cybertheft operations worldwide.”
He says Beijing has significant achievements of its own in the fight against the pandemic.
— AFP
Avi Nissenkorn confirmed as next justice minister
Blue and White says Benny Gantz just met with MK Avi Nissenkorn. As expected, Nissenkorn, the former head of the powerful Histadrut labor union, will be appointed justice minister in the new government.
Jordanian FM: Annexation will be ‘catastrophic,’ make one-state solution inevitable
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warns any Israeli steps to annex West Bank territory will be “catastrophic,” end any chance for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, push the region toward further conflict and make a one-state solution inevitable, a statement from Amman’s Foreign Ministry says.
Safadi discussed the matter during a phone call with Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya.
According to the ministry the two agreed to reject any annexation steps by Israel and reviewed steps to build an international front against such a move.
Levy-Abekasis’s new ministry will take some of Public Security Ministry’s tasks
Ynet reports that Orly Levy-Abekasis’s newly created ministry will cost taxpayers at least NIS 20 million ($5.6m) and will apparently cannibalize the Public Security Ministry by removing some of its authorities.
These will include the Child Online Protection Bureau, which is largely made up of police officials, as well as the Authority for Prevention of Violence, Alcohol and Drug Abuse.
Officials in the Public Security Ministry and the police tell the website it is not clear how the child protection authority can be under a separate ministry from the police.
“Will Orly Levy-Abekasis be giving orders to police officers? …Whoever decided this apparently doesn’t understand the unit’s job,” one says.
Gantz: Threats against AG are a ‘dangerous crossing of a line’
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz tweets that the threats against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit “represent a dangerous crossing of a line” and expresses certainty that police will handle the matter.
“In the government that we will form I intend to give backing to all public servants. We will ensure [they] are protected and maintain the rule of law. Criticism — yes, incitement and threats — no.”
No new virus deaths reported since last night, 5 new cases found today
The Health Ministry releases the latest coronavirus figures.
No new deaths have been recorded since last night, with the death toll still at 264.
Five new cases were identified today, taking the total to 16,567, of whom 12,364 have recovered.
Sixty-two people are in serious condition, 52 of them on ventilators, while 53 are in moderate condition.
Gantz appoints Tropper culture minister, Shmuli gets welfare portfolio
Benny Gantz’s appointments continue to come in.
Blue and White MK Chili Tropper will lead the culture ministry, taking over from Miri Regev.
Labor’s Itzik Shmuli will be the welfare minister.
Otzma Yehudit chief: Peretz’s 2nd backstabbing shouldn’t surprise Yamina
The leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party pours some salt on Yamina’s wounds after Rafi Peretz decided to quit the party to joing the government.
“Those who pushed Rafi Peretz to stab his political partners in the back the first time, shouldn’t complain when he adopts the method a second time,” he says.
Peretz notoriously walked back his agreement to run with Otzma Yehudit at the last minute ahead of the last election.
The embarrassing U-turn, which left Otzma Yehudit to run on its own (and fail to enter the legislature), included Peretz deleting a tweet, reading “my word is my bond,” just three minutes after he posted it as part of an effort to assure the far-right party that he was not backing out of their deal.
Two people questioned by police in connection with death threats sent to AG
Two people are being questioned under caution by police at this time, on suspicion of connection to threats made against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
Dozens of messages sent to Mandelblit’s phone in recent days included death threats against him and his family.
Yesterday he filed a police complaint in the matter.
A statement from the Justice Ministry said Mandelblit provided testimony to police investigators and that the messages appeared to be part of an organized campaign.
Education system could return to full operation Sunday
The education system could return to full operation on Sunday in most of the country, according to tentative agreements reached between top officials in the education, finance and health ministries and the Prime Minister’s Office.
The plan will be brought before the cabinet for approval.
The decision came after many local authorities rejected the Education Ministry’s outline for reopening schools, which would see 4th to 10th graders in their communities return to class part-time.
The regional leaders — representing 15 cities in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa — said the blanket plan for students to study on intermittent days was ineffective for students and parents, and called for a full reopening of schools in certain areas, with health precautions in place.
Blue and White’s MK Alon Shuster to be appointed agriculture minister
Blue and White announces that party chair Benny Gantz has decided to appoint MK Alon Shuster minister of agriculture in the new government set to be sworn in this evening.
Shuster, an MK since the April 2019 election, is a former head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council
Miki Haimovitch to head Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee
The Blue and White party’s most senior female MK Miki Haimovitch will not be a minister in the new government.
The party says in a statement that despite chairman Benny Gantz offering Haimovitch “a number of senior ministerial roles,” she has decided to serve instead, for the first 18 months of the government, as chair of the Knesset Interior Affairs and Environmental Protection Committee.
After that Haimovich, a former news anchor and an environmental activist, “will be nominated on behalf of Blue and White for a portfolio related to her expertise, to be delivered to Blue and White in a year and a half as written in the coalition agreement.”
— with Raoul Wootliff
Attacking Yamina chief, Likud says ‘the Bennett era is over’
Likud is now attacking Naftali Bennett.
The party says Bennett is only attacking the new government because he didn’t get the portfolio he wanted.
“If Bennett had gotten the health portfolio he’d say it was a right-wing dream government. Because he didn’t, he decided to drag Yamina into the opposition,” it says.
“In the first election, Bennett did not pass the electoral threshold and wasted the right’s votes. In the third election — just for the sake of chaos — Bennett opted to take his 6 right-wing seats to the opposition with Lapid and Liberman instead of joining a government that will lead a historic course of sovereignty.
“The Bennett era is over,” the party says.
In tweet, Smotrich signals he views Peretz’s decision as betrayal
Yamina’s Bezalel Smotrich tweets a picture of a Mitsubishi car key in response to Rafi Peretz’s decision to break away from the party.
He is apparently referring to the so-called “Mitsubishi Deal,” under which former Likud MK Alex Goldfarb supported the Oslo Accords in return for a deputy minister position which came with a Mitsubishi car.
Right-wingers have since used the brand as a symbol of political betrayal for personal benefit.
— בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) May 14, 2020
Rafi Peretz breaking away from Yamina to join new government
Outgoing Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz will leave the Yamina party and be appointed Jerusalem affairs minister in the new government, according to multiple reports.
Peretz accepts the offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lobbied him strongly on the matter yesterday.
Army says soldier’s killer may be among detained West Bank suspects
The Israeli military believes it may have caught the person who killed an IDF soldier earlier this week by throwing a brick at him, though the Shin Bet security service says the case remains open.
In the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a series of arrests in the northern West Bank village of Yabed. As they were making their way out of the Palestinian village, someone threw a brick at one of the soldiers — Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal — from the roof of a three-story building, striking him in the head and killing him.
Over the past two days, the military has arrested many of the residents of the building, as well as other people in the village who may have been involved. The IDF believes that the killer may be among those detained, but it is unable to know for sure at this stage, as the identity of the person who threw the rock is not yet known.
“I know that a number of arrests were made last night. Maybe it’s one of them,” an army spokesperson says.
All of those arrested have denied involvement in the crime, according to the Walla news site, citing defense officials.
The Shin Bet, which is conducting the investigation with the IDF, flatly denies that a specific suspect in the killing has been arrested. “The investigation is ongoing,” the security service says.
— Judah Ari Gross
UN chief warns psychological suffering from virus is growing
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges governments, civil society and health authorities to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing.
The UN chief says in a video message launching a policy briefing that “after decades of neglect and under-investment in mental health services, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress.”
He points to “grief at the loss of loved ones, shock at the loss of jobs, isolation and restrictions on movement, difficult family dynamics, and uncertainty and fear for the future.”
— AP
Bennett: PM chose to get rid of Yamina, we go to opposition without hesitation
Yamina chief Naftali Bennett says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has chosen to get rid of Yamina, which served as his national backbone.”
In a Facebook post after the collapse of negotiations with Likud, he claims Netanyahu has chosen “a path that is not right-wing. A path without sovereignty, without governance, without a national posture.”
He asserts he did not seek power in his coalition talks with Likud, but rather “to have influence.” But he says the prime minister “communicated with us only through video clips and tweets.”
Netanyahu “needs a strong national compass, but doesn’t really like having one.”
Yamina is “going to the opposition without hesitation,” he says. “We’ll be a straightforward, matter-of-fact right-wing. We’ll be critical when we need to, supportive when we need to.”
US military offers condolences for Iranian friendly fire accident that killed 19
The US military offers condolences to Iran over a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that killed 19 of its troops, identifying the weapon used in the incident as an anti-ship cruise missile.
Iranian authorities on Monday said that a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said the Konarak was too close to a target and was accidentally hit Sunday in an incident that also wounded 15 troops.
In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, says the force offers “our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life.”
However, Urban also criticizes the training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
“We are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region’s focus is on the fight against COVID-19,” he says.
— AP
Ya’alon says attacks on Mandelblit come ‘from Netanyahu emissaries’
Responding to the recent death threats against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Yesh Atid-Telem’s Moshe Ya’alon says such attacks originate with messengers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
It is not clear whether he is claiming the death threats themselves came from the prime minister’s associates.
“We’ve become used to hearing that the attorney general is under attack,” he tells Army Radio. “It’s obvious that it is by Netanyahu’s messengers.”
He adds: “I know the people who attack Mandelblit. The one allegedly nurturing them is Netanyahu.”
Pompeo didn’t fly halfway around world to talk annexation, US officials say
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not fly “halfway around the world to talk about annexation,” senior US officials say.
The officials, speaking anonymously during a State Department briefing, says the issue was not “the top line in Pompeo’s talks” and the new government “has various strands… it’s going to take them a while to come together with what they’re going to do.”
They say the talks focused on other “major priorities” including the Iranian threat, which is “actually severe and getting worse on some fronts,” the coronavirus crisis and “how we can cooperate on the things we can do regionally together.”
Another central topic was and Washington’s concerns over Israel’s relationship with China. “The Secretary doesn’t have a problem with people having relationships with China but… COVID sort of highlights the dangers of dealing with states that are not transparent, that don’t have fair trade practices.”
The officials say China’s strategic investment around the world is a major issue of concern. “There is no such thing as a privately owned, independent company in China,” he notes.
Orly Levy-Abekasis signs coalition deal with Likud, will be made minister
Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis signs a coalition deal with the Likud party, cementing her position in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc in the new government.
Levy-Abekasis will have a new portfolio created for her and will serve as the “Community Strengthening and Advancement Minister.”
That is not the official English name, mind you, which we don’t yet have, but a loose translation of the original Hebrew.
US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.
Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”
— AP
