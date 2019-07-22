Jailed British-Iranian woman returned to cell

The husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran says she has been transferred from a hospital mental health facility back to prison.

Richard Ratcliffe says that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, had been kept in solitary confinement and chained to a hospital bed. He says she described the treatment as “proper torture.”

He says she was returned to Evin prison Saturday after breaking out of her bindings and telling security guards she could self-harm if she stayed in the hospital.

The news comes amid heightened tensions between the UK and Iran over the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

The 40-year-old Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she strongly denies.

— AP