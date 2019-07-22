The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Jailed British-Iranian woman returned to cell
The husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran says she has been transferred from a hospital mental health facility back to prison.
Richard Ratcliffe says that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, had been kept in solitary confinement and chained to a hospital bed. He says she described the treatment as “proper torture.”
He says she was returned to Evin prison Saturday after breaking out of her bindings and telling security guards she could self-harm if she stayed in the hospital.
The news comes amid heightened tensions between the UK and Iran over the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
The 40-year-old Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran April 2016 and has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she strongly denies.
France condemns demolitions, says they’re a ‘direct threat’ to two-state solution
PARIS — France condemns a move by Israel to demolish Palestinian buildings near Jerusalem, saying the destruction sets a “dangerous precedent” and violates international law.
“France condemns the demolition by the Israeli army of several buildings in the area of Wadi al Hummus, in the southeast of Jerusalem,” a statement from the French foreign ministry says.
“These demolitions have taken place for the first time in an area controlled by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords. They represent a dangerous precedent, which poses a direct threat to the two-state solution,” it adds.
Watchdog says West Bank outposts have boomed under Trump
An Israeli watchdog group says Israeli settlers have established dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank, most of them founded since US President Donald Trump entered office.
Peace Now says in a new report published today that Israeli settlers have founded 32 remote West Bank outposts since 2012, often with tacit government support.
The Defense Ministry and COGAT, the defense body responsible for civil affairs in the West Bank, do not respond to requests for comment.
After joint photo, FM says he’ll invite Bahraini counterpart to Israel
After posing for a rare photo last week with his Bahraini counterpart, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says he’ll soon invite him to visit Israel at his home in a southern farming community.
UK reiterates demand for Iran to release ship as it weighs response
LONDON — Britain repeats its demand for Iran to release a UK-flagged tanker seized in the Gulf, as Prime Minister Theresa May’s government holds crisis talks on how to respond.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero on Friday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The move came two weeks after British authorities seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on suspicion of breaching sanctions against Syria, and against a backdrop of brinkmanship between Washington and Tehran.
“The ship was seized under false and illegal pretences and the Iranians should release it and its crew immediately,” May’s spokesman says as she chairs an emergency meeting with ministers and officials.
“We do not seek confrontation with Iran but it is unacceptable and highly escalatory to seize a ship going about legitimate business through internationally recognized shipping lanes.”
Iran impounded the tanker after claiming it failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.
The British government has warned its ships to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about a third of the world’s sea-borne oil.
But questions are being asked in London about why it was not more proactive in protecting ships after the Gibraltar incident, which provoked fury in Tehran.
May’s spokesman says the high volume of ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz “makes it impossible to escort vessels individually.”
However, he says today’s talks will look at how to reassure commercial vessels in the region, as well as Britain’s response to Iran’s action.
After sparring over US, Likud puts out video of Lapid speaking broken English
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party puts out a new campaign spot appearing to poke fun at Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid’s English.
In the video, a narrator asks who Israelis would prefer represent the Jewish state on the world stage, before cutting to an interview of Lapid speaking haltingly in English. The clip then shows footage of Netanyahu addressing a crowd in fluent English.
“The choice is clear,” Netanyahu writes in a tweet accompanying the video.
The release of the clip comes a day after Lapid and Likud sparred over the former’s criticism of Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu’s whose term is set to in September, and whether the premier or the Blue and White MK knows the United States better.
Egypt hands out 11 life sentences for joining Islamic State
CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced 11 people to life in prison on charges of joining the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.
The Giza criminal court says the defendants all traveled abroad to fight for IS and receive military training.
Two other defendants get 15-year sentences, and another is given three years for the same charges. These include possessing weapons and plotting attacks against security forces and state institutions.
The verdicts can be appealed, and the court has dropped the charges against another defendant.
Egypt is battling its own Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula. That fight intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.
Militants in Egypt have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.
Trump says Iran’s claim to have busted CIA spy ring ‘totally false
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump denies Iran’s claim that they had dismantled a CIA spy ring and arrested 17 suspects with alleged links to the US intelligence agency.
“The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth,” Trump tweets.
“Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do.”
Cyprus police looking into conspiracy charges in suspected gang-rape
Local police in Cyprus say the group of Israeli teens suspected of gang-raping a British tourist are also now suspected of conspiring ahead of time to commit the alleged rape.
The addition of conspiracy to the investigation could mean charges against some of the young men who were not believed to have engaged in sex with the woman but who witnessed the events or were present in the room at the time.
The British woman, 19, filed a police complaint last Thursday against 12 Israelis, ranging in age from 15 to 18, who were staying at the Pambos Napa Rocks Hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa, on the island nation’s southeastern coast. The woman accused the Israeli suspects of taking turns raping her over the course of an hour in a hotel room, while two members of the group held her down.
The latest announcement about possible conspiracy charges suggests police are looking to broaden the net from the handful of suspects that DNA evidence proves had engaged in relations with the woman to those who may not have had sex in the hotel room, but allegedly helped organize the gathering.
Police arrest Jerusalem nursery worker on suspicion of beating toddlers
Police arrest a nursery worker in Jerusalem on suspicion of abusing toddlers under her care.
The suspect works at a nursery in the capital’s Gilo neighborhood and her arrest comes after a series of high-profile cases involving allegations of abuse against nursery and daycare workers.
Iran airs video showing crew of seized British ship
Iran’s state broadcaster has released new video showing for the first time the 23-member crew of the British-flagged ship seized by Iran — an apparent attempt to convey they are safe and unharmed.
In the video aired today, the Stena Impero crew is seen dressed in red uniforms and seated around a table onboard the vessel as an unidentified Iranian man is heard thanking them for their cooperation. A cameraman is heard telling them not to look at the camera.
It wasn’t clear if the crew was under duress to take part in the filming.
Other choreographed shots show a man checking on the ship, the crew sharing a laugh and talking next to a coffee machine inside the ship. The crew’s chefs are seen preparing food. Another video, also released by Iran’s state broadcaster, shows Iran’s flag hoisted on the ship’s bridge.
The ship was seized Friday in the Strait of Hormuz. None of the crew are British nationals but are mostly Indian and also Filipino, Russian and Latvian nationals
Police minister rejects EU criticism of East Jerusalem demolitions
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan pushes back against the EU’s condemnation of Israel for demolishing 10 East Jerusalem buildings in an area under PA control, saying the bloc “bought into the lies of the Palestinians.”
Pompeo: Take Iran’s claim of busting CIA spies ‘with a significant grain of salt’
US Secretary of Mike Pompeo is asked about Iran’s claim to have broken up a CIA spy ring and sentenced a number of its alleged members to death.
Pompeo, who headed the CIA before taking over at the State Department last year, won’t comment directly but says the Islamic Republic “has a long history of lying.”
“It is part of the nature of the ayatollah to lie to the world and I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertions about actions that they’ve taken,” he tells Fox News.
He also addresses the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s seizure last week of a British-flagged tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the area between Iran and the United States.
“The responsibility in the first instance falls to the United Kingdom to take care of their ships,” he says.
Pompeo rejects the idea that Iran seized the ship due to biting US sanctions, saying it did so because of the regime’s “revolutionary zeal.”
Germany says it won’t join US max-pressure campaign on Iran
Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the country will not follow US President Donald Trump’s approach to Iran, instead prioritizing de-escalation through diplomacy.
Maas says in Paris today that Germany does not want to join in the US’s maximum-pressure strategy.
Following discussions with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today, the German diplomat says that alongside handling the dangers in the Strait of Hormuz, Europe will continue to play the “diplomatic card.”
He says that “what we need is de-escalation, and my British and French colleagues have the same opinion.”
Toddler left in locked car pronounced dead
A toddler who was in critical condition after being left in a locked car in Modiin Illit has been pronounced dead.
Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the toddler after rescuing him from the car.
Iran insists seizure of UK-flagged tanker was a ‘legal measure’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was a “legal measure,” the spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s government says today.
“Seizing the British tanker was a legal measure by Iran. Iran confronted the ship (to ensure) the region’s security,” Ali Rabiei tells a news conference in Tehran.
Iran impounded the Stena Impero tanker on Friday on allegations it failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.
It has faced mounting calls to release the vessel and its crew — 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.
“To all the countries that are calling on Iran to release the tanker, we ask them to tell Britain the same thing,” Rabiei says, referring to the seizure by the British authorities of an Iranian tanker in the Mediterranean on July 4.
EU condemns Israeli demolitions in PA-controlled area of East Jerusalem
The European Union is condemning the Israeli army’s demolition of 10 East Jerusalem buildings this morning located in an area under Palestinian Authority control.
“Israel’s settlement policy, including actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, is illegal under international law. In line with the EU’s long-standing position, we expect the Israeli authorities to immediately halt the ongoing demolitions,” the EU’s foreign policy arm says in a statement.
The bloc adds: “The continuation of this policy undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace and seriously jeopardizes the possibility of Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both States.”
Israel says the 10 buildings in the Sur Baher neighborhood are situated on land where construction is barred because of its proximity to the West Bank security barrier. The Palestinians reject this rationale and say the demolitions are to force them out of Jerusalem.
4 Gazans said hurt by Israeli fire during ‘truck march’
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says four Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border with Israel.
The injured demonstrators are reportedly part of a “tractor-trailer march” taking place on the border, with hundreds of Palestinians calling for Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip to be lifted.
Israel maintains the blockade is necessary to prevent arms smuggling into the Strip.
There is no immediate comment on the reported injuries from the IDF.
Shaked seeking leadership, equal representation in right-wing union
New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked reveals that she has put forward a merger offer to Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz, which would see her lead a joint slate with each faction receiving equal representation.
“We made a proposal based on egalitarian [representation]. This is something that can be agreed on as early as tonight. It’s the right thing to do, putting ego aside,” she declares in a statement to the press from the Efrat settlement southeast of Jerusalem, where she and New Right No. 2 Naftali Bennett are touring with the pro-settlement Regavim NGO.
Just hours earlier, Bennett had agreed to step down from the helm of New Right after the fledgling faction failed to cross the electoral threshold in the April elections. Shaked was named chairwoman at a press conference yesterday where she called on the other parties to the right of Likud to merge in a united slate under her rule.
“We will run to the end, even if there are no mergers, but look at the polls yesterday that put us at eight seats. I believe that it is possible to be an independent and strong party, but would prefer to lead a broad right-wing union,” she says.
Shaked adds that she had spoken over the phone with Peretz and the two agreed to meet in person to discuss a possible merger.
However, as additional details regarding the New Right’s initial offer began to surface, URWP officials spoke out against it.
“These arrogant preconditions do not seem to advance us toward unity,” URWP director general Yehuda Vald tweets.
Iran leader says Palestinians ‘are equipped with precise missiles’ to resist US peace plan
Iran’s state TV says a visiting delegation from the Palestinian terror group Hamas has met with the country’s supreme leader.
The TV report on Monday says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held talks with Hamas’s deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, who is heading the delegation.
The Hamas delegation also meets with Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Khamenei.
The Iranian official news agency IRNA says al-Arouri’s visit to Tehran follows a visit by senior Iranian parliamentary official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Lebanon last week.
Khamenei tells the Hamas officials that supporting the Palestinians “is an ideological and religious matter” and strongly condemns the US peace plan, which he says the Palestinians have “precise missiles” to resist.
“The dangerous conspiracy of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is aimed at destroying the Palestinian identity among the Palestinian public and youth,” an English statement on his website quotes him saying.
“Confronting the Deal of the Century requires promotional, cultural, and intellectual efforts and the other method is to make the Palestinians feel advancement. Today Palestinians are equipped with precise missiles rather than stones and this means the feeling of advancement,” Khamenei adds.
He also says “the return of this holy land to the World of Islam is not a strange and unattainable matter” and calls Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s goal of praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount “an absolutely practical and achievable aspiration for us.”
Iran backs both Hamas and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.
Iran and Hamas do not recognize Israel and have both called for its destruction.
