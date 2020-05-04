Jerusalem mayor says Mahane Yehuda market ready for opening

China’s state broadcaster CCTV attacks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “insane and evasive remarks” over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Pompeo said “enormous evidence” showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the World Health Organization and various scientific experts.

Titled “Evil Pompeo is wantonly spewing poison and spreading lies,” the harshly worded commentary cited WHO executive director Mike Ryan and Columbia University virologist W. Ian Lipkin, who claimed that the virus is natural in origin and was not man-made or leaked from a laboratory.

“These flawed and unreasonable remarks by American politicians make it clear to more and more people that no ‘evidence’ exists,” the commentary said.

“The so-called ‘virus leaked from a Wuhan lab’ hype is a complete and utter lie. American politicians are rushing to shift the blame, cheat votes and suppress China when their own domestic anti-epidemic efforts are a mess.”

— AFP