Judiciary panel debates Trump impeachment, moves toward vote

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee argues through a marathon session today ahead of voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, the latest big step as the politically split panel prepares to send the charges to the full House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounds confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president next week but says it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.

“The fact is we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi tells reporters. “No one is above the law; the president will be held accountable for his abuse of power and his obstruction of Congress.”

Trump, apparently watching the live proceedings on television, tweets his criticism of two Democratic women on the panel, Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both of Texas. He calls their comments about his actions inaccurate.

“Very sad,” Trump tweets.

As the hearing begins, lawmakers dig in for the second day of the Judiciary session, only the fourth time in US history a president is facing impeachment, to consider the two articles brought by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Democratic candidate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House’s investigation.

