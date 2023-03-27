Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Labor’s Michaeli lashes ‘Ben Gvir’s militias’ after attacks on Arabs

Today, 1:30 am Edit
Labor party head MK Merav Michaeli at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The head of the opposition’s Labor party, Merav Michaeli, blasts National Security Minister Ben Gvir and his backers after a series of attacks on Arabs during protests supporting the judicial overhaul in Jerusalem.

Michaeli singles out La Familia, a far-right group associated with racism and soccer hooliganism with a history of violence during protests and other activities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu promised the far-right Ben Gvir a “national guard” in exchange for Ben Gvir backing Netanyahu’s decision to pause the judicial overhaul legislation. Ben Gvir already heads the police force and Border Police.

“Ben Gvir’s militias from La Familia are going wild right now on the streets of Jerusalem. Looking for Arabs to beat up,” Michaeli says on Twitter.

“This is the man that Netanyahu promised to set up for him his own militia with regular salaries at the expense of the state. Netanyahu is a threat to Israel,” she says.

The right-wing protesters in Jerusalem have accosted Arab passersby and drivers, and chanted racist slogans, during demonstrations today.

