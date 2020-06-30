Lapid predicts bloodshed from Netanyahu-Mandelblit tussle
AG puts kibosh on Netanyahu funding legal defense with money from businessman

Prime minister’s people accuse Mandelblit of putting premier on trial but not allowing him to pay for a lawyer

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:20 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) and then-cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit at the weekly government conference, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2015. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
2:22 pm

Lapid predicts bloodshed from Netanyahu-Mandelblit tussle

Opposition leader Yair Lapid says on Twitter that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bashing of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the law enforcement community is “wild incitement” that “will end in blood.”

“Bibi cannot say afterwards ‘I didn’t know.’ He is leading the incitement. Anyone who stays quiet gives him legitimacy — they are also responsible,” he says, in a veiled jab at former partner Benny Gantz.

2:21 pm

‘Netanyahu associates’ lash out at Mandelblit

Responding to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision that a wealthy friend cannot fund his legal defense, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Mandelblit of hypocrisy.

“The attorney general’s conflict of interest screams out to the heaven,” reads a statement sent out to Hebrew media and attributed to Netanyahu’s associates.

“With one hand he serves a false indictment against the prime minister, and with his other he does everything to sabotage the prime minister’s ability to defend himself.”

The statement calls the graft charges against Netanyahu “politically motivated.”

“Ridiculous.”

2:20 pm

AG says Netanyahu cannot fund legal defense with donation from witness

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has told the State Comptroller’s Office that he opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to receive some NIS 10 million in outside funding for his legal expenses in a series of graft cases, saying that the donation would border on a gift.

“It cannot be stated that receiving this amount by the Prime Minister from Mr. Partridge is not a gift given to him as a public servant,” reads a letter from Mandelblit’s office urging the permits panel to reject the request.

Netanyahu has asked the committee to allow an NIS 10 million ($2.9 million) donation from Spencer Partrich, a Michigan-based real estate magnate, to fund his legal defense.

Because Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases, the committee has asked the country’s attorney general for his opinion on the matter.

