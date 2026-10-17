Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Lebanon’s Aoun asks visiting French FM for help preventing security vacuum in south after UNIFIL pullout

By AFP Today, 11:05 pm
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BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, saying he would welcome any effort to prevent a security vacuum in the south if UN peacekeepers withdraw as planned at the end of the year.

Barrot is in Beirut for a two-day visit to discuss “mechanisms for an international presence” in the south — the scene of repeated conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah — after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires.

In a statement, Aoun reiterates Lebanon’s desire to extend UNIFIL’s mandate, but adds, “if this proves impossible, Lebanon welcomes any arrangement that ensures an international presence in the south, prevents a vacuum, and avoids placing the Lebanese army in direct contact with the Israeli army.”

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