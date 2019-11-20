Liberman not joining forces with Gantz or Netanyahu, signaling 3rd elections

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says he won’t join forces with either Blue and White or Likud, signaling that Israel is headed to an unprecedented third election in a single year.

At a faction meeting, Liberman says Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu’s parties refused to compromise in the coalition negotiations.

“As far as I’m concerned, they are both guilty,” he tells reporters.

“The only thing that came between us and a unity government is personal agendas,” Liberman adds.