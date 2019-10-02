Likud, Blue and White divvy up Knesset committees

Likud and Blue and White may be far from a coalition agreement, but they’ve at least managed to eke out a deal on Knesset committee appointments.

Knesset committee appointments, and especially chairmanships, are usually divvied up as part of broader coalition agreements. They have profound influence on legislation and budgets, and are often highly sought after by political parties.

With no coalition in sight, and no committees properly staffed since the 21st Knesset’s short life began in April, the parties agree to an interim division of the committees in the 22nd Knesset.

Under the agreement, reported today by Channel 12, Likud will head the House Committee and Blue and White will lead the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, whose interim chairman will be former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi. United Torah Judaism’s MK Moshe Gafni will retain control of the Finance Committee.