The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Doctors perform C-section on sedated woman seriously ill from virus
A 27-year-old woman with coronavirus gave birth at a hospital in northern Israel — while sedated and on a ventilator.
Doctors at Ziv Medical Center performed a C-section on the woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy, according to Channel 12.
The baby was born healthy and transferred to a PICU.
The mother’s condition continues to be serious.
The baby’s father, who also has the virus, is hospitalized in the same ward.
Likud: Unity talks with Blue and White ongoing
Likud says the unity talks with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White are ongoing.
The comment comes as Gantz is believed to soon begin advancing legislation against Netanyahu.
Bnei Brak, Deir al-Asad have highest infection rates per capita
According to Health Ministry data, the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak continues to have the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country per 100,000 residents.
The ultra-Orthodox city has 1,202 infections per 100,000 residents (2,349 actual cases). It’s followed by Deir al-Asad in northern Israel with 99 cases, a rate of 796 for 100,000 residents.
They are followed by Elad, Kochav Yaakov, Kiryat Ye’arim, Kfar Chabad, Efrat, Mizpe Ramon, Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit.
Jerusalem, which has the largest number of cases (2,672), is in 15th place, when ranked per capita.
Hard-hit Iran begins reopening economy after virus outbreak
Iran begins opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak — one of the worst in the world — even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections
Stores from high-end malls to the meandering alleyways of Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar open their doors, though the government limits their working hours until 6 p.m. Restaurants, gyms and other locations remain closed, however.
There are still lingering questions over Iran’s outbreak and the safety of those returning to work. Taxi drivers partition their seats from the customers with plastic shields and wore masks, having seen colleagues sickened and killed by the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
“We, the taxi drivers, are at the highest risk than anybody else because we are constantly in touch with people,” cab driver Nemat Hassanzadeh says. “Despite that, we have no choice but to work because we cannot afford to sleep at home and not to work with these high prices. … I am a tenant and need the money to pay the monthly rent and also pay off my car loan.”
Iran’s outbreak has killed over 5,000 people in over 80,000 reported cases, though even Iran’s parliament suggests the death toll is nearly double that and overall cases remain vastly underreported. Deaths and new cases continue to be reported.
— AP
White House and Congress expect to clinch deal on virus aid
The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
As talks continue, US President Donald Trump says there’s a “good chance” of reaching a bipartisan agreement with Democrats.
“We are very close to a deal,” Trump says Sunday at the White House.
Along with the small business boost, Trump says the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.
The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set.
The House announces it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat of Maryland.
— AP
Singapore virus cases surge to 8,000
Singapore’s virus infections shoot up to nearly 8,000 after a record 1,426 cases were reported Monday.
The tiny city-state now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia at 7,984, a massive surge from just 200 on March 15. Authorities say most of the new cases were again linked to foreign workers, who account for over a million of Singapore’s workforce.
More than 200,000 low-wage workers from Asia live in tightly packed dormitories that became virus hotspots after they were overlooked earlier by the government. Over half of the registered 43 dormitories have been declared “isolated areas” with workers quarantined, while several thousands have been moved out to alternative sites to reduce crowding.
The government has said cases are expected to rise amid ongoing testing at the dorms, but hope that a partial lockdown until May 4, mandatory wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures will help curb the spread of the virus.
— AP
Judge who mocked sex convict rabbi with ‘Mentos’ quip is reprimanded
A judge who mocked a sex offender rabbi accused of defrauding his sick and elderly followers out of millions of shekels with miracle cures, including the administering of candy to cancer patients, has been “severely reprimanded” for her courtroom conduct.
The incident occurred during a remand hearing for Eliezer Berland, who was arrested in February for alleged widespread fraud involving cash payments for promises of miraculous recoveries.
Judge Sharon Lary-Bavly shot back, “Give him a Mentos,” referring to his touted cure, as presented in the court documents.
The widely reported quip was praised on social media but earned the disapproval of the Supreme Court president, who ordered an inquiry into Lary-Bavly’s conduct.
Heading to Knesset, Gantz expected to green-light anti-Netanyahu legislation
Knesset Speaker Gantz is now heading to the parliament, following a meeting with Netanyahu that failed to yield coalition agreements.
According to Hebrew reports, Gantz will enable proposed legislation that would ban Netanyahu from forming a government to move forward.
The Blue and White leader has held up the bills until now as he negotiated with the Likud leader, even though he seemingly had a majority in parliament to approve them.
Now, it seems, they’ll be put on the agenda.
Netanyahu-Gantz meeting ends without agreement
The meeting between Netanyahu and Gantz has ended without a coalition agreement, Hebrew reports say.
The two are still at odds over the judicial appointments committee, according to the reports.
Patients at virus hotels said breaking IDF rules, smuggling in pot and alcohol
The Home Front Command has started conducting searches in hotel rooms at the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv, after some patients housed at the virus isolation facility are caught sneaking pot and alcohol, according to Channel 12.
“We lowered our profile, but there are drug parties here and we are careful not to film anyone so that they don’t get in trouble or arrested,” one unnamed patient is quoted as saying, adding that guards have started asking questions and searching rooms.
It’s unclear why alcohol is banned at the facility.
Virus death toll climbs to 173, with 13,654 infections
The virus death toll in Israel has climbed to 173, the Health Ministry says.
The latest fatality is not immediately identified.
The number of infections rises to 13,654, an increase of 163 since last night.
The ministry says 150 people are currently in serious condition, 114 of them on ventilators.
Another 134 are in moderate condition.
Most (9,326) are displaying mild symptoms, and 3,872 have recovered.
Deal or no deal? Blue and White sources put out mixed signals
Blue and White sources tell the Kan public broadcaster a final coalition deal won’t imminently be signed.
Gantz did not go to the Prime Minister’s Residence to sign the deal, but is still working on bridging the gaps, the sources say.
The Blue and White leader had previously said he won’t go back to the premier’s residence unless Netanyahu agrees to sign.
But officials in the party tell the Ynet news site that a coalition agreement could be signed within the hour.
“If there will be a mutual desire to close [the deal], we can reach an agreement within an hour,” the source is quoted as saying.
Ya’alon: We won’t vote for anti-Netanyahu bills, Gantz just using it as leverage
Telem leader Moshe Ya’alon, a former Benny Gantz ally in Blue and White, says he won’t support proposed legislation that aims to disqualify Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government, saying the bills are merely a pressure tactic aimed at securing a final coalition deal between Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud.
Gantz, who is also interim Knesset speaker, has threatened to advance legislation that would prevent anyone facing criminal charges from forming a government, unless Netanyahu agrees to a coalition deal.
He seemingly has the support of the majority of the Knesset for these measures, though he has yet to take any steps toward advancing them.
Netanyahu faces bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges.
“These laws are too important to be used as a political game,” Ya’alon tweets, addressing Gantz. “The only way is for you to stop negotiating with Netanyahu. You won’t use our votes to join an immunity and corruption government.”
Ya’alon’s Telem was part of Gantz’s Blue and White alliance before its dissolution. Two of his rightist lawmakers, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, have broken ranks to form their own faction. Ya’alon is a former Likud minister who served as defense chief under Netanyahu, until his resignation in 2016, when his job was given to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
Liberman on Sunday urged Gantz to drop coalition talks and advance the anti-Netanyahu legislation.
Independence Day flyover canceled due to pandemic
The air force’s Independence Day flyover, a staple of the annual celebrations, has been scrapped to prevent gatherings on the holiday, which begins next Tuesday night.
But four planes will fly over the country’s hospitals to salute medical staff fighting the virus, Army Radio says.
Israel sends condolences to Canada over deadly Nova Scotia gun rampage
Israel sends condolences to Canada after the deadliest shooting rampage in its history kills 16 people in Nova Scotia.
“I send my condolences to the families of the victims and to the Canadian people,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says in a statement.
The shooter, disguised as a police officer, gunned down 16 people in their homes and set fires.
A police officer was among those killed. Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax — what police called the first scene. Bodies were also found at other locations. The assault began late Saturday, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.
The gunman was also killed.
— with AP
Netanyahu and Gantz meeting at PM’s residence for coalition talks
In a joint Likud-Blue and White statement, the political parties say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are meeting at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem for coalition talks.
No further information on the progress of the negotiations is provided.
Bereaved parents beg Netanyahu not to close military cemeteries on Memorial Day
Parents of fallen IDF soldiers are pleading with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow them access to military cemeteries on Israel’s Memorial Day next week.
The Defense Ministry is weighing closing the cemeteries to all visitors over fears of a virus outbreak at the sites, which are generally full on Memorial Day.
“Banning bereaved parents from going to the graves of their sons on Memorial Day is cruel,” Irit Shachar, whose son Omri was killed in a car accident in 2012 during his military service, tells Army Radio. “I am in favor of canceling the entry to others, but I can’t [not go], it would just be the death of me.”
The head of the Yad L’Banim organization told Channel 12 on Sunday he’s received hundreds of complaints from bereaved parents over the government’s proposal, including some who threatened to clash with security forces guarding the cemeteries.
New research suggests many have had coronavirus with no symptoms
A flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared.
While that’s clearly good news, it also means it’s impossible to know who around you may be contagious. That complicates decisions about returning to work, school and normal life.
In the last week, reports of silent infections have come from a homeless shelter in Boston, a US Navy aircraft carrier, pregnant women at a New York hospital, several European countries and California.
The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 25% of infected people might not have symptoms. The vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. John Hyten, thinks it may be as high as 60% to 70% among military personnel.
None of these numbers can be fully trusted because they’re based on flawed and inadequate testing, says Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard’s School of Public Health.
Collectively, though, they suggest “we have just been off the mark by huge, huge numbers” for estimating total infections, he says.
— AP
At least 20 employees of Afghan presidential palace contract virus
At least 20 employees at Afghanistan’s presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior government official who asks to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to comment on the subject.
It isn’t clear whether President Ashraf Ghani had been in contact with any of the employees or whether he had been tested himself. The presidential palace has refused to comment.
Ghani has reportedly been self-isolating, although he still meets daily with some senior officials. At 70 and a cancer survivor, Ghani is considered in the higher risk category.
Afghanistan has reported only 993 positive cases even as the International Office of Migration, which monitors the movement of refugees, says more than 200,000 Afghans have returned from Iran in the last two months. Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the region with more than 82,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.
— AP
China reports 12 new virus cases, none of them in Wuhan
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, eight of them brought from outside the country, and no new deaths.
Another 992 people are being isolated and monitored for suspected cases or positive tests without showing symptoms. Wuhan, once the epicenter of the global pandemic, reports no new cases. China has now reported a total of 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases.
— AP
Israel set to mark its first virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel on Monday night and Tuesday will solemnly mark its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, though all events and ceremonies will be moved online due to the pandemic.
The annual ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial has been pre-recorded.
In lieu of in-person survivor testimony, the museum is directing Israelis to peruse its digital resources on the Holocaust and many Israelis are expected to attend videoconference testimonies later in the evening.
Holocaust survivors have been among the 172 fatalities of the virus in Israel, including Aryeh Even, the country’s first death from the pandemic, and Eliezer Grynfeld, 96, who greeted Pope Francis at Yad Vashem in 2014.
Closure on Jerusalem neighborhoods, Bnei Brak not expected to be renewed
Health officials and ministers will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss whether to renew closure rules in the city of Bnei Brak and various neighborhoods in Jerusalem that had seen high rates of infection.
The regulations expired last night at midnight. The authorities are not expected to recommend further action after encouraging figures show the virus spread has slowed down considerably in these predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas, and after local officials pledge to move the remaining sick residents to isolation hotels, according to a Health Ministry statement from Sunday night.
Many of the rules related to Bnei Brak were already lifted last week, though public transportation was not allowed to resume.
The residents of Bnei Brak and the Jerusalem neighborhoods are now under the same rules as the rest of the country, which bar them from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes except to purchase food and supplies or go to work.
