Likud: Unity talks with Blue and White ongoing

A 27-year-old woman with coronavirus gave birth at a hospital in northern Israel — while sedated and on a ventilator.

Doctors at Ziv Medical Center performed a C-section on the woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy, according to Channel 12.

The baby was born healthy and transferred to a PICU.

The mother’s condition continues to be serious.

The baby’s father, who also has the virus, is hospitalized in the same ward.