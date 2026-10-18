Lufthansa group: Austrian Air flight that made emergency landing undergoing security checks

Lufthansa Group says in a statement that the Austrian Airlines flight that made an emergency landing en route from Tel Aviv to Vienna is undergoing security checks.

The plane’s 51 passengers will be put on another jet as soon as possible, following the security scan, says the statement, reported in Hebrew media. The plane was also carrying six crew members.

The flight made an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, following a report of a suspicious object on board. All passengers disembarked safely, according to reports.

“The safety of passengers and crew members is always our top priority,” the statement says.