Meretz head: We cannot replace temporary occupation with permanent apartheid

Meretz party chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz tells the thousands protesting in Rabin Sqare, “we cannot replace an occupation of dozens of years with an apartheid that will last forever.”

“Yes, to two states for two peoples, no to violence and bloodshed,” shouts a hoarse Horowitz. “No to annexation, yes to peace.”

He calls annexation “a crime against peace, a crime against humanity, a crime that will result in bloodshed.”

Horowitz calls out Blue and White chairman and defense minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz for “raising their hands and crawling to the other side.”

“You have no mandate to approve this apartheid. You have no mandate to bury peace,” he shouts.

The Meretz head says Netanyahu is being pushed to carry out the controversial move by the “messianic” Trump administration.

Calling annexation a “war crime,” Horowitz says it will cost Israel millions as the economy is already reeling due to the coronavirus.

“Make some noise so no one thinks that we’re a bunch of nerds,” the emcee shouts at the crowd after Horowitz’s speech.