Meretz MK at anti-annexation protest: We can’t replace occupation with apartheid
search
home page
Live Now

Meretz MK at anti-annexation protest: We can’t replace occupation with apartheid

5,000 pack Rabin Square to demonstrate against PM plan to enact sovereignty over parts of West Bank next month; Joint List head says Jews, Arabs who want peace must oppose move

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:57 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)
Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

8:43 pm

Meretz MK: Trump is not a friend of Israel, Netanyahu is not good for Israel

Addressing the anti-annexation rally in Tel Aviv, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg says, “this [Trump] deal has nothing to do with what is good for us, Israelis and Palestinians who live here in the Middle East.

“It’s a cursed deal between one man who’s trying to win an election another who’s trying to escape a corruption trial,” she says.

“Trump is not a friend of Israel. Bibi is not good for Israel.”

“This is a deal that will officially make Israel an apartheid state… [Enacting] sovereignty [in the West Bank] without [granting] citizenship [to Palestinians] is apartheid,” she asserts.

8:29 pm

Renegade Labor MK at protest: I’m here on behalf of those in my party who oppose annexation

Labor MK Merav Michaeli, who has said she will not join the Netanyahu government along with the rest of her party, tells protesters that she has come to Rabin Square as a representative of those in her center-left faction who oppose annexation.

Michaeli says the move will damage relations with Jordan as well as its closest trade partners in Europe.

She bashes Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for agreeing to join a government that would carry out such a move.

8:27 pm

Meretz head: We cannot replace temporary occupation with permanent apartheid

Meretz party chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz tells the thousands protesting in Rabin Sqare, “we cannot replace an occupation of dozens of years with an apartheid that will last forever.”

“Yes, to two states for two peoples, no to violence and bloodshed,” shouts a hoarse Horowitz. “No to annexation, yes to peace.”

He calls annexation “a crime against peace, a crime against humanity, a crime that will result in bloodshed.”

Horowitz calls out Blue and White chairman and defense minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz for “raising their hands and crawling to the other side.”

“You have no mandate to approve this apartheid. You have no mandate to bury peace,” he shouts.

The Meretz head says Netanyahu is being pushed to carry out the controversial move by the “messianic” Trump administration.

Calling annexation a “war crime,” Horowitz says it will cost Israel millions as the economy is already reeling due to the coronavirus.

“Make some noise so no one thinks that we’re a bunch of nerds,” the emcee shouts at the crowd after Horowitz’s speech.

8:14 pm

Health Ministry reports three new deaths and 46 new coronavirus cases since morning

The Health Ministry reports three more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 295.

According to the ministry’s figures, there have been 17,752 recorded coronavirus infections in Israel since the start of the pandemic, up 46 from this morning.

Of the 2,407 active cases, 39 people are in serious condition, including 21 on ventilators.

Another 39 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

8:12 pm

Adressing protest from quarantine, Odeh says Jews, Arabs who want peace must fight against annexation

Addressing the Tel Aviv anti-annexation rally from quarantine, MK Ayman Odeh says all Jews and Arabs who support peace and justice must fight against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to enact Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

“Annexation is apartheid,” Odeh told the cheering protesters.

The Joint List Party chairman compared the protest against annexation to the protest of Israeli mothers in the late 1990s, calling on the government to withdraw for southern Lebanon.

8:09 pm

Thousands gather at Rabin Square to protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Thousands of Israelis have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex large parts of the West Bank beginning on July 1.

The demonstration is organized by the left-wing Meretz party and the Hadash communist faction of the majority-Arab Joint List along with several other left-wing rights groups.

Organizers have called on participants to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines as police warn that they will cap the event at 2,000 people.

Protesters are seen waving Israeli and Palestinian flags with several dozen holding up pictures of Iyad Halak, a Palestinian man with autism who was shot dead last week in Jerusalem’s Old City by police who said they thought he was carrying a gun. (He was unarmed and holding his cellphone.)

Dozens of police officers are securing the rally.

Police on Friday backtracked on a decision to ban the protest, saying it could go ahead Saturday evening if social distancing regulations would be maintained.

Organizers marked up the city’s iconic Rabin Square so that demonstrators could stand separated.

The event, titled, “No to the occupation, no to annexation, yes to democracy,” kicked off with a march from the Tel Aviv Art Museum to Rabin Square.

read more:
comments