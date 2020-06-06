Renegade Labor MK at protest: I’m here on behalf of those in my party who oppose annexation
Thousands gather at Rabin Square to protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Organizers from left-wing Meretz and Hadash parties call on demonstrators to follow social distancing guidelines as police warn that they’ll cap gathering at 2,000

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:57 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)
Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

8:29 pm

Renegade Labor MK at protest: I’m here on behalf of those in my party who oppose annexation

Labor MK Merav Michaeli, who has said she will not join the Netanyahu government along with the rest of her party, tells protesters that she has come to Rabin Square as a representative of those in her center-left faction who oppose annexation.

Michaeli says the move will damage relations with Jordan as well as its closest trade partners in Europe.

She bashes Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for agreeing to join a government that would carry out such a move.

8:27 pm

Meretz head: We cannot replace temporary occupation with permanent apartheid

Meretz party chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz tells the thousands protesting in Rabin Sqare, “we cannot replace an occupation of dozens of years with an apartheid that will last forever.”

“Yes, to two states for two peoples, no to violence and bloodshed,” shouts a hoarse Horowitz. “No to annexation, yes to peace.”

He calls annexation “a crime against peace, a crime against humanity, a crime that will result in bloodshed.”

Horowitz calls out Blue and White chairman and defense minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz for “raising their hands and crawling to the other side.”

“You have no mandate to approve this apartheid. You have no mandate to bury peace,” he shouts.

The Meretz head says Netanyahu is being pushed to carry out the controversial move by the “messianic” Trump administration.

Calling annexation a “war crime,” Horowitz says it will cost Israel millions as the economy is already reeling due to the coronavirus.

“Make some noise so no one thinks that we’re a bunch of nerds,” the emcee shouts at the crowd after Horowitz’s speech.

8:14 pm

Health Ministry reports three new deaths and 46 new coronavirus cases since morning

The Health Ministry reports three more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 295.

According to the ministry’s figures, there have been 17,752 recorded coronavirus infections in Israel since the start of the pandemic, up 46 from this morning.

Of the 2,407 active cases, 39 people are in serious condition, including 21 on ventilators.

Another 39 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

8:12 pm

Adressing protest from quarantine, Odeh says Jews, Arabs who want peace must fight against annexation

Addressing the Tel Aviv anti-annexation rally from quarantine, MK Ayman Odeh says all Jews and Arabs who support peace and justice must fight against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to enact Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

“Annexation is apartheid,” Odeh told the cheering protesters.

The Joint List Party chairman compared the protest against annexation to the protest of Israeli mothers in the late 1990s, calling on the government to withdraw for southern Lebanon.

8:09 pm

Thousands gather at Rabin Square to protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Thousands of Israelis have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex large parts of the West Bank beginning on July 1.

The demonstration is organized by the left-wing Meretz party and the Hadash communist faction of the majority-Arab Joint List along with several other left-wing rights groups.

Organizers have called on participants to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines as police warn that they will cap the event at 2,000 people.

Protesters are seen waving Israeli and Palestinian flags with several dozen holding up pictures of Iyad Halak, a Palestinian man with autism who was shot dead by police last week in Jerusalem’s Old City, despite being unarmed.

Dozens of police officers are securing the rally.

Police on Friday backtracked on a decision to ban the protest, saying it could go ahead Saturday evening if social distancing regulations would be maintained.

Organizers marked up the city’s iconic Rabin Square so that demonstrators could stand separated.

The event, titled, “No to the occupation, no to annexation, yes to democracy,” kicked off with a march from the Tel Aviv Art Museum to Rabin Square.

