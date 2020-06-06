Meretz MK: Trump is not a friend of Israel, Netanyahu is not good for Israel

Addressing the anti-annexation rally in Tel Aviv, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg says, “this [Trump] deal has nothing to do with what is good for us, Israelis and Palestinians who live here in the Middle East.

“It’s a cursed deal between one man who’s trying to win an election another who’s trying to escape a corruption trial,” she says.

“Trump is not a friend of Israel. Bibi is not good for Israel.”

“This is a deal that will officially make Israel an apartheid state… [Enacting] sovereignty [in the West Bank] without [granting] citizenship [to Palestinians] is apartheid,” she asserts.