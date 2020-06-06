Addressing Tel Aviv rally, Bernie Sanders says annexation plans must be stopped

Addressing the Tel Aviv rally via video message, former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says, “I’m extremely heartened to see so many of you, Arabs and Jews alike standing up for peace, justice and democracy.”

“The plans to annex any parts of the West Bank must be stopped. The occupation must be ended and we must work together for a future of equality and dignity for all people in Israel and Palestine,” he says.

“The only future is a shared future. We will build it together,” he concludes, adding “I am with you in solidarity.”