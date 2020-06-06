Adressing protest from quarantine, Odeh says Jews, Arabs who want peace must fight against annexation
search
home page
Live Now

Thousands gather at Rabin Square to protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Organizers from left-wing Meretz and Hadash parties call on demonstrators to follow social distancing guidelines as police warn that they’ll cap gathering at 2,000

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:57 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)
Israelis protest against the government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020. (Screen capture/Ynet)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

8:12 pm

Adressing protest from quarantine, Odeh says Jews, Arabs who want peace must fight against annexation

Addressing the Tel Aviv anti-annexation rally from quarantine, MK Ayman Odeh says all Jews and Arabs who support peace and justice must fight against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to enact Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

“Annexation is apartheid,” Odeh told the cheering protesters.

The Joint List Party chairman compared the protest against annexation to the protest of Israeli mothers in the late 1990s, calling on the government to withdraw for southern Lebanon.

8:09 pm

Thousands gather at Rabin Square to protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Thousands of Israelis have gathered at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex large parts of the West Bank beginning on July 1.

The demonstration is organized by the left-wing Meretz party and the Hadash communist faction of the majority-Arab Joint List along with several other left-wing rights groups.

Organizers have called on participants to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines as police warn that they will cap the event at 2,000 people.

Protesters are seen waving Israeli and Palestinian flags with several dozen holding up pictures of Iyad Halak, a Palestinian man with autism who was shot dead by police last week in Jerusalem’s Old City, despite being unarmed.

Dozens of police officers are securing the rally.

Police on Friday backtracked on a decision to ban the protest, saying it could go ahead Saturday evening if social distancing regulations would be maintained.

Organizers marked up the city’s iconic Rabin Square so that demonstrators could stand separated.

The event, titled, “No to the occupation, no to annexation, yes to democracy,” kicked off with a march from the Tel Aviv Art Museum to Rabin Square.

read more:
comments
Live Now
8:12 pm

Adressing protest from quarantine, Odeh says Jews, Arabs who want peace must fight against annexation

Addressing the Tel Aviv anti-annexation rally from quarantine, MK Ayman Odeh says all Jews and Arabs who support peace and justice must fight against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to enact Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

“Annexation is apartheid,” Odeh told the cheering protesters.

The Joint List Party chairman compared the protest against annexation to the protest of Israeli mothers in the late 1990s, calling on the government to withdraw for southern Lebanon.