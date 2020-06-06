Health Ministry reports three new deaths and 46 new coronavirus cases since morning

The Health Ministry reports three more fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 295.

According to the ministry’s figures, there have been 17,752 recorded coronavirus infections in Israel since the start of the pandemic, up 46 from this morning.

Of the 2,407 active cases, 39 people are in serious condition, including 21 on ventilators.

Another 39 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.