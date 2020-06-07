Israeli jailed in Thailand to land in Israel tomorrow to serve rest of sentence

Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will land tomorrow morning at Ben Gurion Airport to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.

Hadad has been reported to be in ill health and to have attempted suicide, and President Reuven Rivlin last year sent the Thai king a letter asking him to hand Hadad a royal pardon due to his “critical medical and mental state.”

Rivlin said in March that the king had decided, following lengthy diplomatic efforts, to allow Hadad to return to Israel.