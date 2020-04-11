Meretz MKs savage Levy-Abekasis for joining Netanyahu’s bloc

Lawmakers from the left-wing Meretz party are going after their former electoral ally Gesher MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, after she joined Prime Minister Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing religious parties.

“She doesn’t represent a single voter who voted for our list. This is a despicable move of stealing votes from the left to obtain personal benefit. The political bribery agreement between her and Netanyahu needs to be uncovered immediately,” Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz says in a statement.

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg also hits out at Levy-Abekasis, who split off from the now nonexistent Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance over its willingness to join a government led by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz with support from the Joint List.

“In her previous move I wondered how Orly Levy-Abekasis can sleep at night. Now I understand she has no conscience and no morals and not even a minimum [amount] of shame,” Zandberg tweets.

Netanyahu, unsurprisingly, takes a far different tone.

“Orly, welcome,” he writes on Twitter.