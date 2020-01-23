Military confirms rocket hit open field inside Israeli territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.

“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”

Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.

In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.