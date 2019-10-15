NATO chief warns Turkey offensive will undermine fight against Islamic State

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expresses concern about the effect Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria could have on the fight against the Islamic State group and stability in the region.

Stoltenberg says: “I am concerned about the consequences for … the gains we have made in fighting our common enemy,” the Islamic State group. “And it is extremely important that we preserve those gains.”

He was speaking in London after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the actions of NATO member Turkey.

Britain and other European nations have suspended arms sales to Ankara following the invasion.

Stoltenberg says the move “reflects that many NATO allies are very critical and are condemning the military operation in northern Syria.”

— AFP