The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu announces $2.8 billion package to help economy through crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces an NIS 10 billion ($2.8 billion) package to stabilize the economy amid damage caused by the coronavirus crisis and to “allow the economy to continue to function.”
He adds: “The state of the Israeli economy is better than most world economies. The financial system is strong and unemployment is low. These are big advantages in entering this crisis. This is a challenge we believe we can manage, in order to eventually traverse it safely.”
Netanyahu says he does not expect a shortage of goods in the country over the heavy flight restrictions as the vast majority of goods arrive by sea and “we’ll make sure that is not harmed.”
15-year-old Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
A Palestinian teen has died after being shot during clashes with Israeli security forces near Nablus.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head in the riots where 16 other Palestinians were reported wounded. The riots, which included hundreds of people, came in response to a group of Israelis visiting an ancient fortress in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces says protesters hurled rocks at troops and burned tires and added it will investigate the reports of Palestinian casualties.
El Al places some 85% of pilots on unpaid leave amid crisis
El Al has informed 550 of its 650 pilots (85%) that they will be placed on unpaid leave until May as the airline cancels flights and suffers significant losses over the coronavirus crisis.
The decision comes after Israel this week announced all arrivals from abroad would be required to enter home quarantine, leading foreign airlines to cancel numerous flights to Israel, and Israeli airlines to announce the coming closure of most international routes.
