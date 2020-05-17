Netanyahu appoints Likud MK Yoav Galant as education minister

Prime Minister Netanyahu taps Likud MK Yoav Galant, the outgoing immigration and absorption minister, to serve as education minister in the new government. He will also serve on the security cabinet.

“Minister Galant has worked extensively for the security of Israel in his various positions in the IDF and is currently a member of the security cabinet. He also strengthened and promoted the issue of housing in Israel in his role as minister of housing and construction, and worked extensively to encourage immigration to Israel in his role as minister of immigration and absorption,” Netanyahu says in a statement announcing the appointment.

“The State of Israel has many challenges and together we will continue to work to improve [its] strength and security.”

Galant says he is taking on the role “while understanding the responsibility and importance of our children’s future.” He adds that “education of the young generation in Israel is the best and most important investment in the future of Israel.”

The announcement of the appointment comes as Netanyahu meets with Likud lawmakers to finish giving out ministerial posts ahead of today’s scheduled swearing in of the new government.