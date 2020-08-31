Netanyahu calls into El Al plane over Riyadh

Speaking to the press, Jared Kushner again talks up the opportunities of the Israel-UAE relationship, and mentions his grandparents’ experiences in the Holocaust.

“We’re all sons of the same God, so for me to fly over here is a great honor,” he says.

In response to a question from a reporter, Jared Kushner says the US has done a lot to help the Palestinians reach peace, but they are not ready.

“We can’t want peace more than they want peace. When they are ready, the whole region is very excited to help lift them up and help move them forward. But they can’t be stuck in the past.”

“Peace will be ready for them … as soon as they are ready to embrace it.”

He defends the possible US sale of F-35 jets to the UAE, mentioning the 35-year-old security relationship, and Iran and the Islamic State.

“The military relationship America has with the UAE is very special just like the relationship between Israel and America.”

He says the US can maintain Israel’s military edge while still selling arms to the UAE.