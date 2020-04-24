Netanyahu in video conference with world leaders about reopening schools

Senior members of the State Prosecutor’s Office have reportedly sent a rare public letter to acting state attorney Dan Eldad, lambasting him over an unprecedented war of words he had yesterday with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

“We are horrified by your conduct, which has no place in an organization with values of integrity, honesty and lawfullness,” write the officials, which include Mandelblit’s and Eldad’s deputies and district prosecutors.

“We have decided to set a precedent and make our voice heard in light of Eldad’s conduct and embarrassing statement.”

Eldad was appointed to the position for a temporary three-month period in February by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, a loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after former state attorney Shai Nitzan concluded his five-year term in December and after Ohana’s previous candidate was rejected by Mandelblit.

Mandelblit also initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually agreed to it.