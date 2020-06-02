Netanyahu to discuss school situation amid outbreak worries

Joe Biden has torn into US President Donald Trump a day after police drove back peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump could pose with a Bible before a damaged church.

Biden says Trump’s “narcissism has become more important than the nation that he leads.”

Delivering a speech at Philadelphia’s City Hall and addressing the civil unrest across America following the death of George Floyd, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee says “the moment has come” to deal with systemic racism and deeply ingrained economic inequality.

“I call on the Congress to act this month,” Biden said, urging lawmakers to start “with real police reform” and citing proposed legislation outlawing choke holds.

Biden also steps up his criticism of Trump as he works to elevate his voice in the national debate — after more than two months of the campaign for the White House being frozen amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“This president today is part of the problem and accelerates it,” Biden says, adding that Trump is “consumed with his blinding ego.”

— AP